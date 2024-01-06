The Morehead State Eagles (11-4, 2-0 OVC) host the Tennessee State Tigers (8-8, 1-2 OVC) after winning seven home games in a row. The Eagles are favored by 8.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The matchup's point total is set at 143.5.

Morehead State vs. Tennessee State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Morehead, Kentucky

Morehead, Kentucky Venue: Ellis T. Johnson Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Morehead State -8.5 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Morehead State Betting Records & Stats

Morehead State's 11 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 143.5 points five times.

The average total in Morehead State's matchups this year is 141.6, 1.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Eagles have an 8-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Morehead State has been favored in four games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Eagles have played as a favorite of -450 or more twice this season and won both games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Morehead State has a 81.8% chance to win.

Morehead State vs. Tennessee State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Morehead State 5 45.5% 78.6 155.5 63 136.5 137.9 Tennessee State 7 63.6% 76.9 155.5 73.5 136.5 148.8

Additional Morehead State Insights & Trends

Morehead State covered 13 times in 19 matchups with a spread in conference play last season.

The 78.6 points per game the Eagles average are 5.1 more points than the Tigers allow (73.5).

When Morehead State scores more than 73.5 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 9-0 overall.

Morehead State vs. Tennessee State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Morehead State 8-3-0 2-0 7-4-0 Tennessee State 2-9-0 0-3 6-5-0

Morehead State vs. Tennessee State Home/Away Splits

Morehead State Tennessee State 7-0 Home Record 6-1 4-4 Away Record 1-6 3-0-0 Home ATS Record 1-2-0 5-3-0 Away ATS Record 0-6-0 90.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 85.3 67.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.1 3-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-1-0 4-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-3-0

