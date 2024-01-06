The Nashville Predators' upcoming game against the Dallas Stars is scheduled for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Luke Evangelista find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Luke Evangelista score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Evangelista stats and insights

  • In five of 38 games this season, Evangelista has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has attempted two shots in one game versus the Stars this season, but has not scored.
  • Evangelista has picked up three assists on the power play.
  • Evangelista's shooting percentage is 8.7%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

  • On defense, the Stars are giving up 115 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 13 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Evangelista recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Flames 0 0 0 12:37 Home L 6-3
1/2/2024 Blackhawks 1 1 0 13:20 Home W 3-0
12/30/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 10:40 Away W 3-2 SO
12/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:32 Away L 5-4 OT
12/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:51 Home L 5-2
12/23/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:44 Home L 3-2
12/21/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:18 Away W 4-2
12/19/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 15:11 Home L 5-2
12/16/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:13 Home W 3-1
12/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 13:09 Away W 6-5 OT

Predators vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

