The Pittsburgh Panthers (9-3, 0-1 ACC) meet a fellow ACC squad, the Louisville Cardinals (5-7, 0-1 ACC), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at KFC Yum! Center. The game will tip off at 12:00 PM ET and you can watch via The CW.

Louisville vs. Pittsburgh Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: The CW

Louisville Players to Watch

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield: 9.8 PTS, 9.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

Blake Hinson: 20.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Louisville vs. Pittsburgh Stat Comparison

Louisville Rank Louisville AVG Pittsburgh AVG Pittsburgh Rank 193rd 74.6 Points Scored 81.1 55th 286th 75.4 Points Allowed 63.4 29th 110th 38.3 Rebounds 42.4 18th 61st 10.8 Off. Rebounds 11.5 33rd 336th 5.3 3pt Made 9.8 24th 329th 11.0 Assists 15.8 70th 211th 12.1 Turnovers 9.5 33rd

