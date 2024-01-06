The Louisville Cardinals (5-8, 0-2 ACC) battle a fellow ACC opponent, the Pittsburgh Panthers (9-5, 0-3 ACC), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at KFC Yum! Center. It tips at 12:00 PM ET on The CW.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Pittsburgh vs. Louisville matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Louisville vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: The CW

Louisville vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Pittsburgh Moneyline Louisville Moneyline

Louisville vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends

Louisville has compiled a 5-7-1 record against the spread this year.

The Cardinals have covered the spread three times this year (3-2 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

Pittsburgh has covered seven times in 14 matchups with a spread this season.

In the Panthers' 14 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.

Louisville Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Louisville, based on its national championship odds (+20000), ranks much higher (63rd in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (200th).

The Cardinals were +20000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and are now the same.

With odds of +20000, Louisville has been given a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship.

