The Pittsburgh Panthers (9-5, 0-3 ACC) are traveling to face the Louisville Cardinals (5-8, 0-2 ACC) for a contest between ACC foes at KFC Yum! Center, tipping off at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Louisville vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky TV: Univision

Louisville Stats Insights

The Cardinals' 41.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (39.4%).

Louisville has put together a 4-5 straight-up record in games it shoots over 39.4% from the field.

The Panthers are the rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals rank 77th.

The Cardinals' 72.9 points per game are 7.8 more points than the 65.1 the Panthers give up.

When it scores more than 65.1 points, Louisville is 4-6.

Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Louisville scored 66.0 points per game at home last season, and 64.4 away.

In 2022-23, the Cardinals conceded 9.2 fewer points per game at home (71.9) than on the road (81.1).

Louisville made fewer 3-pointers at home (6.5 per game) than on the road (6.9) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.7%) than on the road (37.3%).

Louisville Upcoming Schedule