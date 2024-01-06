Kentucky vs. Florida: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The Florida Gators (10-3, 0-0 SEC) carry a six-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Kentucky Wildcats (10-2, 0-0 SEC), winners of four straight. It begins at 12:30 PM ET (on ESPN) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida vs. Kentucky matchup.
Kentucky vs. Florida Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Kentucky vs. Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida Moneyline
|Kentucky Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Florida (-1.5)
|170.5
|-122
|+102
Kentucky vs. Florida Betting Trends
- Kentucky has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
- Florida has put together a 5-7-1 ATS record so far this year.
- Gators games have hit the over nine out of 13 times this season.
Kentucky Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1800
- The Wildcats' national championship odds have dropped from +1400 at the beginning of the season to +1800, the 49th-biggest change among all teams.
- Kentucky's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 5.3%.
