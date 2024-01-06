How to Watch Kentucky vs. Florida on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A pair of hot squads hit the court when the Florida Gators (10-3, 0-0 SEC) host the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats (10-2, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:30 PM ET. The Gators are putting their six-game winning streak on the line versus the Wildcats, who have won four in a row.
Kentucky vs. Florida Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other SEC Games
- Mississippi State vs South Carolina (12:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Georgia vs Missouri (1:00 PM ET | January 6)
Kentucky Stats Insights
- The Wildcats have shot at a 50.3% clip from the field this season, 9.3 percentage points above the 41% shooting opponents of the Gators have averaged.
- This season, Kentucky has a 10-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 41% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 106th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gators sit at third.
- The Wildcats' 91.1 points per game are 17.4 more points than the 73.7 the Gators give up to opponents.
- Kentucky is 10-1 when it scores more than 73.7 points.
Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Kentucky scored 78.4 points per game last season, seven more than it averaged on the road (71.4).
- At home, the Wildcats allowed 64.1 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 70.9.
- At home, Kentucky made 6.6 trifectas per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged away (5.7). Kentucky's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.1%) than away (33.1%).
Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|North Carolina
|W 87-83
|State Farm Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Louisville
|W 95-76
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/29/2023
|Illinois State
|W 96-70
|Rupp Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Florida
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|1/9/2024
|Missouri
|-
|Rupp Arena
|1/13/2024
|@ Texas A&M
|-
|Reed Arena
