Fayette County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 3:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Fayette County, Kentucky and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Fayette County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Frankfort Christian Academy at Trinity Christian Academy
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Lexington, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Paul Laurence Dunbar High School at George Rogers Clark High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Winchester, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
