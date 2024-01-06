Saturday's ASUN schedule includes the Austin Peay Governors (6-7) versus the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (10-3) at 3:00 PM ET.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Austin Peay Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Eastern Kentucky Players to Watch

Antwainette Walker: 20.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Ivy Turner: 11.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Alice Recanati: 10.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Brie Crittendon: 8.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Sierra McCullough: 6.8 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK

Austin Peay Players to Watch

Briah Hampton: 2.0 PTS, 0.0 REB, AST, STL, BLK

Anala Nelson: 10.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Shamarre Hale: 11.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

Cur'Tiera Haywood: 9.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Abby Cater: 11.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

