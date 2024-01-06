Coco Gauff (No. 3 ranking) will meet Elina Svitolina (No. 25) in the final of the ASB Classic on Saturday, January 6.

Gauff is favored (-500) to win the final versus Svitolina (+333).

Coco Gauff vs. Elina Svitolina Match Information

Tournament: The ASB Classic

The ASB Classic Round: Finals

Finals Date: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Venue: ASB Tennis Centre

ASB Tennis Centre Location: Auckland, New Zealand

Auckland, New Zealand Court Surface: Hard

Coco Gauff vs. Elina Svitolina Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Coco Gauff has an 83.3% chance to win.

Coco Gauff Elina Svitolina -500 Odds to Win Match +333 83.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 23.1% 61 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39

Coco Gauff vs. Elina Svitolina Trends and Insights

By taking down No. 31-ranked Emma Navarro 6-3, 6-1 on Friday, Gauff advanced to the finals.

Svitolina advanced past Xiyu Wang 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the semifinals on Friday.

Gauff has played 64 matches over the past year across all court types, and 19.8 games per match.

On hard courts, Gauff has played 46 matches over the past year, totaling 19.9 games per match while winning 58.5% of games.

Svitolina has played 27 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 21.9 games per match and winning 52.2% of those games.

Svitolina has played seven matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 22.9 games per match and 9.4 games per set while winning 51.9% of games.

Gauff and Svitolina have met one time dating back to 2015, in the Australian Open Round of 64. Svitolina won that matchup 6-4, 6-3.

In two total sets against each other, Svitolina has taken two, while Gauff has secured zero.

Svitolina has captured 12 games (63.2% win rate) versus Gauff, who has claimed seven games.

In one match between Gauff and Svitolina, they have played 19.0 games and 2.0 sets per match on average.

