Bennedict Mathurin and the Indiana Pacers hit the court versus the Boston Celtics at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Mathurin, in his last time out, had 18 points and four assists in a 150-116 win over the Hawks.

If you'd like to make predictions on Mathurin's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Bennedict Mathurin Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 14.3 16.0 Rebounds -- 3.8 4.0 Assists -- 2.0 1.5 PRA -- 20.1 21.5 PR -- 18.1 20



Bennedict Mathurin Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, he's put up 11.2% of the Pacers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.7 per contest.

Mathurin's opponents, the Celtics, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 26th, averaging 102.1 possessions per game, while his Pacers average 106.3 per game, which ranks 10th among NBA teams.

The Celtics give up 110.4 points per game, third-ranked in the NBA.

The Celtics are the 16th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 43.3 rebounds per game.

The Celtics are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 24.6 assists per game.

Bennedict Mathurin vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/4/2023 27 16 5 2 4 0 0 11/1/2023 15 8 1 0 0 0 0

