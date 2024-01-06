The Bellarmine Knights (4-12, 0-1 ASUN) will attempt to break a five-game losing streak when they host the Lipscomb Bisons (9-7, 0-1 ASUN) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Freedom Hall as 3.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under for the matchup is set at 146.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bellarmine vs. Lipscomb Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: Freedom Hall

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lipscomb -3.5 146.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Knights Betting Records & Stats

Bellarmine has played six games this season that finished with a combined score over 146.5 points.

The average over/under for Bellarmine's outings this season is 142.1, 4.4 fewer points than this game's point total.

So far this year, Bellarmine has put together a 5-8-0 record against the spread.

Bellarmine has won in one of the eight contests it has been named as the odds-on underdog this year.

This season, the Knights have been at least a +140 underdog on the moneyline eight times, losing each of those contests.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Bellarmine has a 41.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Bellarmine vs. Lipscomb Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lipscomb 9 69.2% 80.1 148.5 73.6 147.2 151.6 Bellarmine 6 46.2% 68.4 148.5 73.6 147.2 139.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Bellarmine Insights & Trends

Against the spread in ASUN play, the Bisons were 10-7-0 last year.

The Knights score 5.2 fewer points per game (68.4) than the Bisons allow (73.6).

Bellarmine is 3-0 against the spread and 4-2 overall when it scores more than 73.6 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Bellarmine vs. Lipscomb Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lipscomb 10-3-0 4-0 6-7-0 Bellarmine 5-8-0 5-4 7-6-0

Bellarmine vs. Lipscomb Home/Away Splits

Lipscomb Bellarmine 5-0 Home Record 3-3 2-5 Away Record 1-9 3-0-0 Home ATS Record 0-3-0 4-3-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 96 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.8 71.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.2 1-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-2-0 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.