The Bellarmine Knights (4-12, 0-1 ASUN) will be trying to break a five-game losing skid when hosting the Lipscomb Bisons (9-7, 0-1 ASUN) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Freedom Hall. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Bellarmine vs. Lipscomb Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky

Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Bellarmine Stats Insights

This season, Bellarmine has a 3-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.1% from the field.

The Bisons are the rebounding team in the nation, the Knights rank 338th.

The Knights average 5.2 fewer points per game (68.4) than the Bisons give up (73.6).

When it scores more than 73.6 points, Bellarmine is 4-2.

Bellarmine Home & Away Comparison

At home, Bellarmine scores 73.8 points per game. Away, it averages 65.2.

The Knights allow 64.5 points per game at home, and 79.1 on the road.

At home, Bellarmine sinks 8.3 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more than it averages on the road (7.2). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (32.5%) than on the road (35.1%).

Bellarmine Upcoming Schedule