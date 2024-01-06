Barren County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Barren County, Kentucky? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Barren County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ohio County High School at Glasgow High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Bowling Green, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whites Creek High School at Barren County High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Bowling Green, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.