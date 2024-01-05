As they prepare for a game against the Atlanta Hawks (14-19), the Indiana Pacers (19-14) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Pacers head into this contest on the heels of a 142-130 victory against the Bucks on Wednesday. In the Pacers' win, Tyrese Haliburton led the way with a team-high 31 points (adding two rebounds and 12 assists).

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Andrew Nembhard SG Out Back 7.7 1.9 4.0

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Hawks Injuries: Mouhamed Gueye: Out (Back), De'Andre Hunter: Out (Knee)

Pacers vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and BSSE

