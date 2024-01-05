The Indiana Pacers (19-14) are 3.5-point favorites as they look to build on a five-game win streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (14-19) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and BSSE. The point total is 263.5 in the matchup.

Pacers vs. Hawks Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: BSIN and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Pacers -3.5 263.5

Pacers Betting Records & Stats

  • In seven of 33 games this season, Indiana and its opponents have combined to score more than 263.5 points.
  • Indiana has an average point total of 251.5 in its contests this year, 12.0 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • The Pacers have gone 19-14-0 ATS this season.
  • This season, Indiana has been favored 16 times and won nine, or 56.2%, of those games.
  • This season, Indiana has won eight of its 12 games, or 66.7%, when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Pacers.

Pacers vs Hawks Additional Info

Pacers vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 263.5 % of Games Over 263.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Pacers 7 21.2% 126.9 249.7 124.6 247.8 243.3
Hawks 4 12.1% 122.8 249.7 123.2 247.8 239.6

Additional Pacers Insights & Trends

  • The Pacers have gone 6-4 in their last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Pacers have gone over the total four times.
  • At home, Indiana owns a better record against the spread (10-7-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (9-7-0).
  • The Pacers put up 126.9 points per game, only 3.7 more points than the 123.2 the Hawks give up.
  • When Indiana puts up more than 123.2 points, it is 14-6 against the spread and 14-6 overall.

Pacers vs. Hawks Betting Splits

Pacers and Hawks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Pacers 19-14 8-6 23-10
Hawks 8-25 1-6 21-12

Pacers vs. Hawks Point Insights

Pacers Hawks
126.9
Points Scored (PG)
 122.8
1
NBA Rank (PPG)
 3
14-6
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 7-7
14-6
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 12-2
124.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 123.2
29
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 28
12-4
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 6-17
12-4
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 10-13

