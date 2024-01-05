Kentucky Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the North Hardin High School vs. Central Hardin High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
North Hardin High School is on the road versus Central Hardin High School on Friday, January 5 at 7:00 PM ET, in District 17 action.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
North Hardin vs. Central Hardin Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Radcliff, KY
- Live Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.