Nelson County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball competition in Nelson County, Kentucky today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Nelson County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Nelson County High School at Bethlehem High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Bardstown, KY
- Conference: District 19
- How to Stream: Watch Here
