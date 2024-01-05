Kentucky Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Muhlenberg County High School vs. Crittenden County High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Crittenden County High School hosts Muhlenberg County High School at 6:00 PM CT on Friday, January 5.
Muhlenberg Co. vs. Crittenden Co. Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT
- Location: Marion, KY
- Live Stream: Watch Here
