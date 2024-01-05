Lexington Catholic High School is on the road against Owen County High School at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lexington Cath. vs. Owen County Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Location: Paris, KY

Paris, KY Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Fayette County Games Today

Simon Kenton High School at Bryan Station High School