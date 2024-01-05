Kentucky Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Franklin-Simpson High School vs. Todd County Central High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Franklin-Simpson High School is on the road versus Todd County Central High School on Friday, January 5 at 7:30 PM CT, in District 13 action.
FSHS vs. Todd Co. Cen. Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Elkton, KY
- Live Stream: Watch Here
