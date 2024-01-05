Kentucky Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Breathitt County High School vs. Perry County Central High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Breathitt County High School travels to face Perry County Central High School on Friday, January 5 at 7:30 PM ET.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Breathitt Co. vs. Perry Co. Cen. Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Hazard, KY
- Live Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.