The Nashville Predators' upcoming contest against the Calgary Flames is slated for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Thomas Novak find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Thomas Novak score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Novak stats and insights

Novak has scored in five of 27 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game versus the Flames this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has four goals on the power play, and also two assists.

Novak's shooting percentage is 13.6%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

On defense, the Flames are allowing 117 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Novak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:27 Home W 3-0 12/30/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 13:31 Away W 3-2 SO 12/29/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 11:51 Away L 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:44 Home L 5-2 12/23/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:15 Home L 3-2 12/21/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 15:25 Away W 4-2 12/19/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 15:02 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:04 Home W 3-1 12/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 12:28 Away W 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:02 Home W 3-2 OT

Predators vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

