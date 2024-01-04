Top Player Prop Bets for Predators vs. Flames on January 4, 2024
The Nashville Predators host the Calgary Flames at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Filip Forsberg, Blake Coleman and others in this matchup.
Predators vs. Flames Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Predators vs. Flames Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators
Filip Forsberg Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Forsberg is Nashville's top contributor with 42 points. He has 18 goals and 24 assists this season.
Forsberg Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blackhawks
|Jan. 2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Capitals
|Dec. 30
|0
|0
|0
|8
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 29
|2
|1
|3
|7
|vs. Hurricanes
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|2
Ryan O'Reilly Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -175)
Ryan O'Reilly is another of Nashville's top contributors through 38 games, with 15 goals and 17 assists.
O'Reilly Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blackhawks
|Jan. 2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Capitals
|Dec. 30
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 29
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Hurricanes
|Dec. 27
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|2
Roman Josi Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)
Roman Josi has eight goals and 22 assists for Nashville.
Josi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blackhawks
|Jan. 2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Capitals
|Dec. 30
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 29
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Hurricanes
|Dec. 27
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|4
NHL Props Today: Calgary Flames
Blake Coleman Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +225, Under Odds: -333)
Coleman's 14 goals and 13 assists in 37 games for Calgary add up to 27 total points on the season.
Coleman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Wild
|Jan. 2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 31
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Kraken
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Kings
|Dec. 23
|2
|0
|2
|4
|at Ducks
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|3
Nazem Kadri Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
Nazem Kadri is a key piece of the offense for Calgary with 26 total points this season. He has scored 10 goals and added 16 assists in 37 games.
Kadri Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Wild
|Jan. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 31
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Kraken
|Dec. 27
|1
|0
|1
|6
|at Kings
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Ducks
|Dec. 21
|0
|1
|1
|4
