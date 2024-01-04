Coming off a victory last time out, the Nashville Predators will host the Calgary Flames (who also won their most recent game) on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Tune in to ESPN+ and BSSO to see the match unfold as the Predators and Flames meet.

Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Predators vs Flames Additional Info

Predators vs. Flames Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/22/2023 Predators Flames 4-2 NAS 11/7/2023 Flames Predators 4-2 CGY

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators rank 17th in goals against, allowing 116 total goals (3.0 per game) in NHL play.

The Predators' 117 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Predators are 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Predators have given up 30 goals (3.0 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 31 goals over that time.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Filip Forsberg 38 18 24 42 42 28 58.3% Ryan O'Reilly 38 15 17 32 14 33 52.4% Roman Josi 38 8 22 30 25 9 - Gustav Nyquist 38 9 20 29 20 9 50% Colton Sissons 38 11 9 20 9 16 51.4%

Flames Stats & Trends

The Flames have conceded 117 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 19th in the NHL.

With 110 goals (3.0 per game), the Flames have the league's 21st-ranked offense.

In their past 10 games, the Flames have gone 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Flames have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have scored 32 goals during that stretch.

Flames Key Players