Nuggets vs. Warriors Injury Report Today - January 4
The Denver Nuggets (24-11) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup with the Golden State Warriors (16-17) at Chase Center on Thursday, January 4 at 10:00 PM ET.
The Nuggets came out on top in their most recent outing 111-93 against the Hornets on Monday. Jamal Murray scored a team-best 25 points for the Nuggets in the win.
The Warriors are coming off of a 121-115 victory against the Magic in their last game on Tuesday. Stephen Curry scored 36 points in the Warriors' victory, leading the team.
Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info
Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Vlatko Cancar
|PF
|Out
|Knee
Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Gary Payton II
|PG
|Out
|Hamstring
|5.4
|3
|0.8
Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Nuggets vs. Warriors Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Nuggets
|-2.5
|233.5
