The Youngstown State Penguins (10-4, 2-1 Horizon League) will try to continue a three-game road winning stretch at the Northern Kentucky Norse (7-7, 2-1 Horizon League) on Thursday, January 4, 2024, at 7:00 PM ET.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Northern Kentucky vs. Youngstown State matchup in this article.

Northern Kentucky vs. Youngstown State Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky

Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northern Kentucky vs. Youngstown State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Northern Kentucky Moneyline Youngstown State Moneyline

Northern Kentucky vs. Youngstown State Betting Trends

Northern Kentucky has compiled a 6-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

Norse games have hit the over seven out of 12 times this season.

Youngstown State has compiled a 5-4-1 record against the spread this season.

The Penguins and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of 10 times this year.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.