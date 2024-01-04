Thursday's Horizon League schedule includes the Northern Kentucky Norse (7-6, 2-0 Horizon League) meeting the Youngstown State Penguins (10-3, 2-0 Horizon League) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Northern Kentucky vs. Youngstown State Game Information

Northern Kentucky Players to Watch

Sam Vinson: 13.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Marques Warrick: 18.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

18.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Trey Robinson: 9.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Michael Bradley: 8.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

8.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Keeyan Itejere: 6.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK

Youngstown State Players to Watch

Damiree Burns: 11.7 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

11.7 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Brandon Rush: 13.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Brett Thompson: 10.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Ziggy Reid: 12.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK John Lovelace Jr.: 9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Northern Kentucky vs. Youngstown State Stat Comparison

Northern Kentucky Rank Northern Kentucky AVG Youngstown State AVG Youngstown State Rank 227th 73.3 Points Scored 81.5 52nd 187th 71 Points Allowed 67.9 108th 328th 32.5 Rebounds 42.1 21st 274th 8 Off. Rebounds 10.8 62nd 323rd 5.6 3pt Made 8.8 67th 106th 14.7 Assists 15.9 63rd 179th 11.8 Turnovers 10.8 93rd

