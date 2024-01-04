Murray State vs. Bradley January 4 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's MVC slate includes the Murray State Racers (7-2) against the Bradley Braves (4-7) at 7:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Murray State vs. Bradley Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Murray State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Murray State Players to Watch
- Katelyn Young: 20.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Hannah McKay: 11.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ava Learn: 12.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Haven Ford: 8.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Bria Sanders-Woods: 8.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Bradley Players to Watch
- Alex Rouse: 10.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Halli Poock: 10.6 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Isis Fitch: 6.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Regan Barkema: 8.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ruba Abo Hashesh: 7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.