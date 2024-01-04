Thursday's MVC slate includes the Murray State Racers (7-2) against the Bradley Braves (4-7) at 7:00 PM ET.

Murray State vs. Bradley Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

Thursday, January 4 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Murray State Players to Watch

Katelyn Young: 20.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK

20.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK Hannah McKay: 11.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Ava Learn: 12.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Haven Ford: 8.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

8.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Bria Sanders-Woods: 8.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK

Bradley Players to Watch

Alex Rouse: 10.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Halli Poock: 10.6 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.6 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Isis Fitch: 6.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Regan Barkema: 8.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Ruba Abo Hashesh: 7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

