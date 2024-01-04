The Morehead State Eagles (6-6) battle the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-8) at 5:00 PM ET on Thursday in OVC play.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Morehead State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Morehead State vs. Tennessee Tech Scoring Comparison

  • The Golden Eagles score just 4.1 more points per game (66.7) than the Eagles give up to opponents (62.6).
  • Tennessee Tech is 5-3 when it scores more than 62.6 points.
  • Morehead State is 6-2 when it allows fewer than 66.7 points.
  • The Eagles put up 66.3 points per game, only 1.5 more points than the 64.8 the Golden Eagles allow.
  • Morehead State has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 64.8 points.
  • Tennessee Tech has a 4-4 record when giving up fewer than 66.3 points.
  • This season the Eagles are shooting 40.3% from the field, 5.9% lower than the Golden Eagles concede.
  • The Golden Eagles shoot 40.6% from the field, just 2.6% higher than the Eagles allow.

Morehead State Leaders

  • Katie Novik: 10.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.9 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)
  • Veronica Charles: 10.3 PTS, 2.1 STL, 32.8 FG%, 27.1 3PT% (13-for-48)
  • Blessing King: 5.6 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.3 STL, 56.9 FG%
  • Hallie Rhodes: 9.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)
  • Melissa Secchiaroli: 9.4 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (23-for-70)

Morehead State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/13/2023 @ Louisville L 74-48 KFC Yum! Center
12/18/2023 Davis & Elkins W 83-28 Ellis T. Johnson Arena
12/31/2023 @ Southeast Missouri State W 64-61 Show Me Center
1/4/2024 Tennessee Tech - Ellis T. Johnson Arena
1/6/2024 Tennessee State - Ellis T. Johnson Arena
1/11/2024 @ Eastern Illinois - Lantz Arena

