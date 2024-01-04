Thursday's game between the Morehead State Eagles (6-6) and Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-8) going head to head at Ellis T. Johnson Arena has a projected final score of 68-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Morehead State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 5:00 PM ET on January 4.

The Eagles are coming off of a 64-61 win against Southeast Missouri State in their most recent outing on Sunday.

Morehead State vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky

Morehead State vs. Tennessee Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Morehead State 68, Tennessee Tech 62

Morehead State Schedule Analysis

Against the Marshall Thundering Herd on November 30, the Eagles notched their best win of the season, a 67-64 home victory.

Morehead State 2023-24 Best Wins

67-64 at home over Marshall (No. 127) on November 30

89-60 at home over Ohio (No. 304) on November 22

64-61 on the road over Southeast Missouri State (No. 305) on December 31

Morehead State Leaders

Katie Novik: 10.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.9 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)

10.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.9 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27) Veronica Charles: 10.3 PTS, 2.1 STL, 32.8 FG%, 27.1 3PT% (13-for-48)

10.3 PTS, 2.1 STL, 32.8 FG%, 27.1 3PT% (13-for-48) Blessing King: 5.6 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.3 STL, 56.9 FG%

5.6 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.3 STL, 56.9 FG% Hallie Rhodes: 9.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

9.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Melissa Secchiaroli: 9.4 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (23-for-70)

Morehead State Performance Insights

The Eagles average 66.3 points per game (182nd in college basketball) while giving up 62.6 per contest (150th in college basketball). They have a +45 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.7 points per game.

The Eagles score 74.5 points per game at home, compared to 58.2 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 16.3 points per contest.

Morehead State surrenders 51.3 points per game in home games this season, compared to 73.8 in away games.

