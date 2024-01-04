The Morehead State Eagles (10-4, 1-0 OVC) will host the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-10, 0-2 OVC) after winning six straight home games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Morehead State vs. Tennessee Tech matchup in this article.

Morehead State vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Morehead State vs. Tennessee Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Morehead State Moneyline Tennessee Tech Moneyline

Morehead State vs. Tennessee Tech Betting Trends

Morehead State has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

In the Eagles' 12 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

Tennessee Tech has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

Golden Eagles games have hit the over seven out of 13 times this season.

