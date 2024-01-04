Will Kiefer Sherwood Score a Goal Against the Flames on January 4?
When the Nashville Predators play the Calgary Flames on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Kiefer Sherwood score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Kiefer Sherwood score a goal against the Flames?
Sherwood stats and insights
- Sherwood has scored in five of 34 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In two games against the Flames this season, he has taken five shots and scored one goal.
- Sherwood has zero points on the power play.
- He has an 8.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.
Flames defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Flames are conceding 117 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.
- So far this season, the Flames have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Sherwood recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|12:22
|Home
|W 3-0
|12/30/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|14:01
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/27/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|12:46
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|14:48
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|12:44
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/12/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|11:28
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/10/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|10:40
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|11:11
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|14:42
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|17:08
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
Predators vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
