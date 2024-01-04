The Lipscomb Bisons (7-6) face the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (11-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday in ASUN play.

Eastern Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Eastern Kentucky vs. Lipscomb Scoring Comparison

  • The Colonels' 75.1 points per game are 10.3 more points than the 64.8 the Bisons allow.
  • Eastern Kentucky is 9-1 when it scores more than 64.8 points.
  • Lipscomb is 7-3 when it gives up fewer than 75.1 points.
  • The Bisons score 7.0 more points per game (68.4) than the Colonels allow (61.4).
  • Lipscomb has a 7-3 record when putting up more than 61.4 points.
  • When Eastern Kentucky allows fewer than 68.4 points, it is 7-1.
  • The Bisons shoot 40.4% from the field, only 1.5% higher than the Colonels allow defensively.
  • The Colonels' 42.4 shooting percentage from the field is 2.0 higher than the Bisons have given up.

Eastern Kentucky Leaders

  • Ivy Turner: 11.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.6 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (19-for-53)
  • Antwainette Walker: 20.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 40.1 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (19-for-51)
  • Alice Recanati: 10.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 43.8 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29)
  • Brie Crittendon: 8.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.0 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (16-for-52)
  • Sierra McCullough: 6.5 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.1 BLK, 47.4 FG%

Eastern Kentucky Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 @ Chattanooga L 52-44 McKenzie Arena
12/19/2023 @ Southeast Missouri State W 57-48 Show Me Center
12/29/2023 Samford W 59-54 Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
1/4/2024 @ Lipscomb - Allen Arena
1/6/2024 @ Austin Peay - F&M Bank Arena
1/13/2024 @ Bellarmine - Knights Hall

