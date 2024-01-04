How to Watch the Eastern Kentucky vs. Lipscomb Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Lipscomb Bisons (7-6) face the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (11-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday in ASUN play.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Eastern Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
Eastern Kentucky vs. Lipscomb Scoring Comparison
- The Colonels' 75.1 points per game are 10.3 more points than the 64.8 the Bisons allow.
- Eastern Kentucky is 9-1 when it scores more than 64.8 points.
- Lipscomb is 7-3 when it gives up fewer than 75.1 points.
- The Bisons score 7.0 more points per game (68.4) than the Colonels allow (61.4).
- Lipscomb has a 7-3 record when putting up more than 61.4 points.
- When Eastern Kentucky allows fewer than 68.4 points, it is 7-1.
- The Bisons shoot 40.4% from the field, only 1.5% higher than the Colonels allow defensively.
- The Colonels' 42.4 shooting percentage from the field is 2.0 higher than the Bisons have given up.
Eastern Kentucky Leaders
- Ivy Turner: 11.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.6 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (19-for-53)
- Antwainette Walker: 20.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 40.1 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (19-for-51)
- Alice Recanati: 10.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 43.8 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29)
- Brie Crittendon: 8.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.0 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (16-for-52)
- Sierra McCullough: 6.5 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.1 BLK, 47.4 FG%
Eastern Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Chattanooga
|L 52-44
|McKenzie Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Southeast Missouri State
|W 57-48
|Show Me Center
|12/29/2023
|Samford
|W 59-54
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Lipscomb
|-
|Allen Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Austin Peay
|-
|F&M Bank Arena
|1/13/2024
|@ Bellarmine
|-
|Knights Hall
