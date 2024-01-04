The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-9, 0-0 ASUN) will look to snap a five-game losing stretch when hosting the Lipscomb Bisons (9-6, 0-0 ASUN) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Lipscomb Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Eastern Kentucky Stats Insights

  • This season, Eastern Kentucky has a 4-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.5% from the field.
  • The Colonels are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bisons sit at 304th.
  • The Colonels' 82.2 points per game are nine more points than the 73.2 the Bisons allow to opponents.
  • Eastern Kentucky has put together a 4-4 record in games it scores more than 73.2 points.

Eastern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Eastern Kentucky averages 93.1 points per game. On the road, it averages 69.5.
  • At home, the Colonels allow 74.3 points per game. Away, they concede 86.3.
  • Beyond the arc, Eastern Kentucky makes fewer treys on the road (7 per game) than at home (9), and makes a lower percentage on the road (31.1%) than at home (32.1%) too.

Eastern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 @ Troy L 88-81 Trojan Arena
12/23/2023 @ Alabama L 111-67 Coleman Coliseum
12/29/2023 @ Purdue L 80-53 Mackey Arena
1/4/2024 Lipscomb - Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
1/6/2024 Austin Peay - Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
1/11/2024 @ Central Arkansas - Farris Center

