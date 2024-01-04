Will Cole Smith Score a Goal Against the Flames on January 4?
For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Nashville Predators and the Calgary Flames on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Cole Smith a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Cole Smith score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Smith stats and insights
- Smith has scored in three of 37 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has attempted five shots in two games against the Flames this season, but has not scored.
- Smith has zero points on the power play.
- Smith averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.4%.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 117 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Flames have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Smith recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|12:27
|Home
|W 3-0
|12/30/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:00
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/29/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|17:07
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|13:48
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|15:04
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|15:54
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/19/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|14:47
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|15:38
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|12:05
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|16:08
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
Predators vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
