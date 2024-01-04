The Austin Peay Governors (7-7) battle the Bellarmine Knights (5-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday in ASUN play.

Bellarmine Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee

TV: ESPN+

Bellarmine vs. Austin Peay Scoring Comparison

The Knights' 65 points per game are just 2.2 more points than the 62.8 the Governors give up to opponents.

Bellarmine has put together a 4-4 record in games it scores more than 62.8 points.

Austin Peay's record is 7-3 when it allows fewer than 65 points.

The Governors average 10.9 fewer points per game (64.9) than the Knights allow (75.8).

When Austin Peay totals more than 75.8 points, it is 2-1.

When Bellarmine gives up fewer than 64.9 points, it is 3-2.

The Governors shoot 46.8% from the field, 4.7% higher than the Knights concede defensively.

Bellarmine Leaders

Hayley Harrison: 14.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.6 FG%, 35 3PT% (21-for-60)

14.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.6 FG%, 35 3PT% (21-for-60) Hope Sivori: 9.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 31.7 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (22-for-74)

9.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 31.7 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (22-for-74) Miyah Brown: 8.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.9 FG%

8.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.9 FG% Paetynn Gray: 6.7 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)

6.7 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30) Claire Knies: 8.5 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36)

Bellarmine Schedule