The Bellarmine Knights (4-11, 0-0 ASUN) will look to halt a four-game losing streak when hosting the Austin Peay Governors (7-8, 0-0 ASUN) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Freedom Hall. This matchup is at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Bellarmine vs. Austin Peay matchup in this article.

Bellarmine vs. Austin Peay Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky

Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bellarmine vs. Austin Peay Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bellarmine Moneyline Austin Peay Moneyline

Bellarmine vs. Austin Peay Betting Trends

Bellarmine has covered four times in 14 games with a spread this season.

The Knights and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven out of 14 times this season.

Austin Peay has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

The Governors and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of 12 times this season.

