Ashlyn Krueger 2024 Adelaide International Odds
Ashlyn Krueger has reached the Adelaide International round of 32 and will play Veronika Kudermetova. Krueger is +10000 to win this tournament at Memorial Drive Park.
Krueger at the 2024 Adelaide International
- Next Round: Round of 32
- Tournament Dates: January 5-13
- Venue: Memorial Drive Park
- Location: Adelaide, Australia
- Court Surface: Hard
Krueger's Next Match
Krueger has advanced to the round of 32 by defeating Katie Boulter 6-7, 1-6 and will next be in action on Monday, January 8 at 7:45 PM ET versus Kudermetova.
Krueger Stats
- Krueger remains in the tournament despite being defeated in the qualifying round, 6-7, 1-6 versus Boulter.
- Through 17 tournaments over the past 12 months, Krueger has won once, and her record is 22-17.
- On hard courts over the past 12 months, Krueger has gone 16-13 and has won one title.
- Over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Krueger has played 39 matches and 20.5 games per match.
- In her 29 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Krueger has played 20.2 games per match.
- When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Krueger has won 64.2% of her games on serve, and 34.4% on return.
- Krueger has been victorious in 61.0% of her service games on hard courts and 32.9% of her return games over the past 12 months.
