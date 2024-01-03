The San Diego State Aztecs (11-2, 0-0 MWC) will be looking to build on an eight-game home winning run when squaring off against the Fresno State Bulldogs (7-6, 0-0 MWC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. It airs at 10:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

San Diego State vs. Fresno State Game Info

San Diego State Stats Insights

This season, the Aztecs have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have hit.

San Diego State is 7-1 when it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.

The Aztecs are the 119th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 263rd.

The 77.7 points per game the Aztecs average are 5.5 more points than the Bulldogs give up (72.2).

San Diego State has an 8-1 record when scoring more than 72.2 points.

Fresno State Stats Insights

The Bulldogs are shooting 48.3% from the field, 8.6% higher than the 39.7% the Aztecs' opponents have shot this season.

Fresno State is 7-5 when it shoots higher than 39.7% from the field.

The Aztecs are the rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs rank 326th.

The Bulldogs score an average of 71.4 points per game, just 4.5 more points than the 66.9 the Aztecs give up.

Fresno State has a 7-3 record when giving up fewer than 77.7 points.

San Diego State Home & Away Comparison

San Diego State is averaging 78.3 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is averaging 71.3 points per contest.

Defensively the Aztecs have played better at home this year, allowing 60.5 points per game, compared to 72.3 when playing on the road.

San Diego State is draining 8.2 three-pointers per game with a 32.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 0.9 more threes and 0.1% points better than it is averaging when playing on the road (7.3 threes per game, 32.6% three-point percentage).

Fresno State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Fresno State scored 63.4 points per game at home last season, and 65.5 on the road.

At home, the Bulldogs allowed 60.1 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 72.2.

At home, Fresno State sunk 7.0 3-pointers per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged on the road (6.9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (31.7%) than away (31.9%).

San Diego State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/19/2023 Saint Katherine W 91-57 Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl 12/21/2023 Stanford W 74-60 Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl 12/29/2023 @ Gonzaga W 84-74 McCarthey Athletic Center 1/3/2024 Fresno State - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl 1/6/2024 UNLV - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl 1/9/2024 @ San Jose State - Provident Credit Union Event Center

Fresno State Upcoming Schedule