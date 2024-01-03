Louisville vs. Virginia January 3 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's ACC schedule includes the Virginia Cavaliers (9-2, 1-0 ACC) playing the Louisville Cardinals (5-6, 0-1 ACC) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN Networks.
Louisville vs. Virginia Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN Networks
Louisville Players to Watch
- Tre White: 12.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Brandon Huntley-Hatfield: 9.2 PTS, 9.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Mike James: 12.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Skyy Clark: 15.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ty-Laur Johnson: 8.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
Virginia Players to Watch
- Reece Beekman: 12.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 5.5 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Ryan Dunn: 9.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 2.2 STL, 2.5 BLK
- Isaac McKneely: 11.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Leon Bond III: 7.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Andrew Rohde: 5.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Louisville vs. Virginia Stat Comparison
|Virginia Rank
|Virginia AVG
|Louisville AVG
|Louisville Rank
|333rd
|65.6
|Points Scored
|74.5
|193rd
|2nd
|55.5
|Points Allowed
|73.6
|252nd
|327th
|32.5
|Rebounds
|38.6
|97th
|311th
|7.2
|Off. Rebounds
|11.2
|50th
|268th
|6.5
|3pt Made
|5.4
|331st
|75th
|15.5
|Assists
|10.7
|333rd
|6th
|8.5
|Turnovers
|12.0
|197th
