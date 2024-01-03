How to Watch Louisville vs. Virginia on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Virginia Cavaliers (10-3, 1-1 ACC) welcome in the Louisville Cardinals (5-7, 0-1 ACC) after winning five home games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.
Louisville vs. Virginia Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
- TV: ESPN
Louisville Stats Insights
- The Cardinals' 41.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is four percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have given up to their opponents (37.9%).
- This season, Louisville has a 5-5 record in games the team collectively shoots over 37.9% from the field.
- The Cardinals are the 109th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cavaliers sit at 287th.
- The Cardinals' 74.6 points per game are 18.4 more points than the 56.2 the Cavaliers allow.
- When it scores more than 56.2 points, Louisville is 5-7.
Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Louisville scored 1.6 more points per game at home (66) than on the road (64.4).
- At home, the Cardinals gave up 71.9 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than they allowed away (81.1).
- Louisville made fewer 3-pointers at home (6.5 per game) than away (6.9) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.7%) than away (37.3%).
Louisville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/13/2023
|Arkansas State
|L 75-63
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/17/2023
|Pepperdine
|W 85-63
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/21/2023
|Kentucky
|L 95-76
|KFC Yum! Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Virginia
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|1/6/2024
|Pittsburgh
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|1/10/2024
|@ Miami (FL)
|-
|Watsco Center
