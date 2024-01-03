The Virginia Cavaliers (10-3, 1-1 ACC) welcome in the Louisville Cardinals (5-7, 0-1 ACC) after winning five home games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Louisville vs. Virginia Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ESPN

Louisville Stats Insights

The Cardinals' 41.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is four percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have given up to their opponents (37.9%).

This season, Louisville has a 5-5 record in games the team collectively shoots over 37.9% from the field.

The Cardinals are the 109th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cavaliers sit at 287th.

The Cardinals' 74.6 points per game are 18.4 more points than the 56.2 the Cavaliers allow.

When it scores more than 56.2 points, Louisville is 5-7.

Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Louisville scored 1.6 more points per game at home (66) than on the road (64.4).

At home, the Cardinals gave up 71.9 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than they allowed away (81.1).

Louisville made fewer 3-pointers at home (6.5 per game) than away (6.9) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.7%) than away (37.3%).

