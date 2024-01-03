When the New York Knicks (18-15) and Chicago Bulls (15-20) face off at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET, Julius Randle and Coby White will be two players to watch.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Bulls

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York How to Watch on TV: ABC, MSG

Knicks' Last Game

The Knicks were victorious in their most recent game against the Timberwolves, 112-106, on Monday. Randle led the way with 39 points, plus nine rebounds and zero assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Julius Randle 39 9 0 0 0 2 OG Anunoby 17 6 1 2 0 3 Jalen Brunson 16 4 14 1 0 1

Bulls' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Bulls lost to the 76ers on Tuesday, 110-97. Their leading scorer was DeMar DeRozan with 16 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM DeMar DeRozan 16 4 3 0 0 0 Ayo Dosunmu 15 3 0 1 0 1 Coby White 14 4 3 2 0 0

Knicks Players to Watch

Randle's numbers for the season are 24 points, 4.7 assists and 9.6 boards per game.

Jalen Brunson puts up 25.6 points, 4 boards and 6.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

OG Anunoby posts 15.1 points, 3.9 boards and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 48.9% from the field and 37.4% from downtown, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Josh Hart is posting 7.5 points, 2.8 assists and 6.1 boards per contest.

Isaiah Hartenstein averages 6.2 points, 6.9 boards and 1.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.9 blocks.

Bulls Players to Watch

DeRozan's averages for the season are 22.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists, making 45.6% of his shots from the field.

White averages 17.6 points, 4.3 boards and 4.7 assists, making 43.9% of his shots from the field and 38.3% from 3-point range, with 2.8 treys per game.

The Bulls get 7.1 points per game from Andre Drummond, plus 8.3 boards and 0.6 assists.

Patrick Williams averages 10.2 points, 4 boards and 1.5 assists, making 45.9% of his shots from the floor and 40.9% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.

Alex Caruso averages 9.9 points, 3.5 boards and 2.4 assists, making 51.8% of his shots from the floor and 43.9% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM DeMar DeRozan CHI 22 4.5 5.5 1.3 0.6 0.6 Jalen Brunson NY 27.9 4.7 7.4 1.1 0.5 2.5 Julius Randle NY 27.8 9.2 3.1 0.2 0.2 0.8 Coby White CHI 19.7 6.1 5.4 0.4 0.2 1.8 Andre Drummond CHI 9.7 11.9 0.5 1.6 0.9 0 Isaiah Hartenstein NY 7.3 9.6 2.8 1.4 1.5 0

