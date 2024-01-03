On January 3 at 7:00 PM ET, it's Dartmouth against Franklin Pierce in NCAA women's hockey -- see below for live stream info.

Watch your favorite NCAA women's hockey team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Franklin Pierce vs. Dartmouth Game Info

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: January 3

January 3 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!

Make sure you're following along with women's college hockey action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!