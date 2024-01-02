How to Watch Murray State vs. UIC on TV or Live Stream - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MVC foes face one another when the Murray State Racers (4-9, 1-1 MVC) welcome in the UIC Flames (7-6, 0-2 MVC) at CFSB Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Murray State vs. UIC Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Murray State Stats Insights
- This season, the Racers have a 42.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.9% higher than the 37.9% of shots the Flames' opponents have knocked down.
- Murray State is 4-4 when it shoots better than 37.9% from the field.
- The Flames are the 177th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Racers sit at 289th.
- The 71.5 points per game the Racers score are 8.7 more points than the Flames allow (62.8).
- Murray State is 4-6 when scoring more than 62.8 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Murray State Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Murray State has performed better in home games this year, putting up 74.9 points per game, compared to 67 per game in away games.
- The Racers are giving up 70.7 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 2.8 fewer points than they're allowing on the road (73.5).
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Murray State has performed worse when playing at home this season, averaging 6.9 treys per game with a 30.6% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 per game and a 35.4% percentage in away games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Murray State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/18/2023
|@ Little Rock
|L 80-66
|Jack Stephens Center
|12/22/2023
|SMU
|L 92-65
|CFSB Center
|12/30/2023
|Middle Tennessee
|W 75-54
|CFSB Center
|1/2/2024
|UIC
|-
|CFSB Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Evansville
|-
|Ford Center
|1/10/2024
|@ Missouri State
|-
|Great Southern Bank Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.