The No. 13 Colorado State Rams (12-1, 0-0 MWC) bring a three-game winning streak into a home matchup with the New Mexico Lobos (12-1, 0-0 MWC), who have won 11 straight. The Lobos are underdogs by 3.5 points in the contest, which starts at 10:30 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. The matchup has a point total of 158.5.

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado Venue: Moby Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Colorado State -3.5 158.5

Colorado State vs New Mexico Betting Records & Stats

The Rams are 7-3-0 ATS this season.

This season, Colorado State has won eight of its nine games, or 88.9%, when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Rams.

New Mexico is 8-3-0 ATS this year.

The Lobos have played as an underdog of +140 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

New Mexico has an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Over/Under Stats

Games Over 158.5 % of Games Over 158.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Colorado State 4 40% 84.7 169.2 68.2 135.4 149.6 New Mexico 4 36.4% 84.5 169.2 67.2 135.4 153.6

Additional Colorado State vs New Mexico Insights & Trends

The Rams average 17.5 more points per game (84.7) than the Lobos allow (67.2).

Colorado State has a 7-2 record against the spread and a 12-0 record overall when scoring more than 67.2 points.

The Lobos score 16.3 more points per game (84.5) than the Rams give up (68.2).

New Mexico has put together an 8-2 ATS record and a 12-0 overall record in games it scores more than 68.2 points.

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Colorado State 7-3-0 6-3 5-5-0 New Mexico 8-3-0 0-1 4-7-0

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Colorado State New Mexico 9-7 Home Record 15-5 4-7 Away Record 5-6 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 9-7-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 81.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.3 63.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 79.4 12-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-6-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

