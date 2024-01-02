Clark County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Clark County, Kentucky today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clark County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Paris High School at George Rogers Clark High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Winchester, KY
- Conference: District 40
- How to Stream: Watch Here
