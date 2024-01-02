Carlisle County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Carlisle County, Kentucky today? We've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Carlisle County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Carlisle County High School at Calloway County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Murray, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.