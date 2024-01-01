Pacers vs. Bucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Milwaukee Bucks (24-8) are 6.5-point favorites as they try to build on a six-game home win streak when they take on the Indiana Pacers (17-14) on Monday, January 1, 2024 at Fiserv Forum. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and BSIN. The matchup's over/under is 259.5.
Pacers vs. Bucks Odds & Info
- When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: BSWI and BSIN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-6.5
|259.5
Pacers Betting Records & Stats
- Indiana has played 11 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 259.5 points.
- Indiana has a 251.4-point average over/under in its outings this season, 8.1 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Indiana's ATS record is 17-14-0 this season.
- The Pacers have won in eight, or 53.3%, of the 15 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Indiana has not won as an underdog of +230 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
- Indiana has an implied victory probability of 30.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Pacers vs Bucks Additional Info
|Bucks vs Pacers Injury Report
|Bucks vs Pacers Players to Watch
|Bucks vs Pacers Prediction
|Bucks vs Pacers Odds/Over/Under
Pacers vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 259.5
|% of Games Over 259.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|6
|18.8%
|125
|251.6
|118.9
|243.7
|237.1
|Pacers
|11
|35.5%
|126.6
|251.6
|124.8
|243.7
|242.2
Additional Pacers Insights & Trends
- Indiana is 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 contests.
- Five of the Pacers' past 10 contests have hit the over.
- Indiana has performed better against the spread at home (9-7-0) than on the road (8-7-0) this year.
- The Pacers score an average of 126.6 points per game, 7.7 more points than the 118.9 the Bucks allow to opponents.
- Indiana has put together a 17-7 ATS record and a 17-7 overall record in games it scores more than 118.9 points.
Pacers vs. Bucks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pacers
|17-14
|0-4
|22-9
|Bucks
|15-17
|8-10
|21-11
Pacers vs. Bucks Point Insights
|Pacers
|Bucks
|126.6
|125
|1
|2
|17-7
|12-4
|17-7
|16-0
|124.8
|118.9
|29
|24
|13-4
|14-11
|13-4
|21-4
