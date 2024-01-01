The Milwaukee Bucks (24-8), on Monday, January 1, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET, aim to continue a six-game home winning streak when hosting the Indiana Pacers (17-14).

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Pacers vs. Bucks matchup in this article.

Pacers vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSIN

BSWI and BSIN Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Pacers vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bucks Moneyline Pacers Moneyline BetMGM Bucks (-6.5) 259.5 -300 +230 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Bucks (-7.5) 259 -295 +240 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Pacers vs Bucks Additional Info

Pacers vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks' +193 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 125.0 points per game (second in the NBA) while giving up 118.9 per outing (24th in the league).

The Pacers have a +55 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.8 points per game. They're putting up 126.6 points per game, first in the league, and are giving up 124.8 per contest to rank 29th in the NBA.

These teams score a combined 251.6 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than this matchup's point total.

These teams together allow 243.7 points per game, 15.8 fewer than this matchup's total.

Milwaukee has compiled a 15-17-0 ATS record so far this year.

Indiana has won 17 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 14 times.

Pacers and Bucks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pacers +8000 +3500 - Bucks +450 +175 -

